Military Embedded Systems

Unmanned-systems software market to grow by 5% yearly to 2029, study says

News

January 24, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Unmanned-systems software market to grow by 5% yearly to 2029, study says
Market Forecast image.

AMSTERDAM. The global market for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) software -- which had a market value of $3.48 billion in the year 2021 -- is projected to experience a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% in the next several years, according to a new market study by Market Forecast, "UAV Software -- Market and Technology Forecast to 2029." 

According to the study authors, now that cloud-based software is accessible, UAV operators may broaden their range of UAV uses, with control and management of drone operation often managed with a single click. Such software also enables on-demand and scheduled missions, real-time data processing, and on-the-spot decision-making. 

The study authors project that North America is expected to continue to be the biggest market for UAV software, with a value of $1.73 billion in 2029. By region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period, largely owing to increased investment in the military-modernization programs in the defense sector of countries in this region, plus rising use of UAVs for commercial and civil applications. 

For additional information, visit the Market Forecast website.

Featured Companies

Market Forecast

Website
[email protected]
Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Market Forecast image.
News
Unmanned-systems software market to grow by 5% yearly to 2029, study says
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Alta Data Technologies, LLC
More Radar/EW
Cyber
Stock photo.
News
Cybersecurity contract for U.S. Army won by NCI Information Systems
More Cyber
Comms
Image: Astrapi Corp.
News
Software-defined radio with spiral modulation aims to ease satcom congestion
More Comms