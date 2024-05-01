UUV prototype completes in-water testing for DARPA

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Northrop Grumman

ARLINGTON, Va. The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) reports that it accomplished full-scale, in-water testing of the Manta Ray prototype uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) -- built by Northrop Grumman -- during February and March 2024.

According to the news release from DARPA, the testing -- done off the coast of southern California -- demonstrated at-sea hydrodynamic performance, including submerged operations using all of the Manta Ray's modes of propulsion and steering: buoyancy, propellers, and control surfaces.

The Manta Ray project is intended to develop and demonstrate a new class of long-duration, long-range, payload-capable UUVs ready for long-duration operations in dynamic maritime environments; DARPA is collaborating with the U.S. Navy on the next steps for testing and transition of this technology.

“Our successful, full-scale Manta Ray testing validates the vehicle’s readiness to advance toward real-world operations after being rapidly assembled in the field from modular subsections,” said Dr. Kyle Woerner, DARPA program manager for Manta Ray. “The combination of cross-country modular transportation, in-field assembly, and subsequent deployment demonstrates a first-of-kind capability for an extra-large UUV.”

PacMar Technologies is now testing its full-scale energy harvesting system for the Manta Ray.