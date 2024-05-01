UUV prototype completes in-water testing for DARPA

UUV prototype completes in-water testing for DARPANews
May 01, 2024
ARLINGTON, Va. The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) reports that it accomplished full-scale, in-water testing of the Manta Ray prototype uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) -- built by Northrop Grumman -- during February and March 2024.
According to the news release from DARPA, the testing -- done off the coast of southern California -- demonstrated at-sea hydrodynamic performance, including submerged operations using all of the Manta Ray's modes of propulsion and steering: buoyancy, propellers, and control surfaces.
The Manta Ray project is intended to develop and demonstrate a new class of long-duration, long-range, payload-capable UUVs ready for long-duration operations in dynamic maritime environments; DARPA is collaborating with the U.S. Navy on the next steps for testing and transition of this technology.
“Our successful, full-scale Manta Ray testing validates the vehicle’s readiness to advance toward real-world operations after being rapidly assembled in the field from modular subsections,” said Dr. Kyle Woerner, DARPA program manager for Manta Ray. “The combination of cross-country modular transportation, in-field assembly, and subsequent deployment demonstrates a first-of-kind capability for an extra-large UUV.”
PacMar Technologies is now testing its full-scale energy harvesting system for the Manta Ray.
