Multi-mission subsystem from Mercury in development for U.S. military programs

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

ANDOVER, Massachusetts. Mercury Systems won a multi-year, cost-plus-fixed-fee development contract to create a multi-mission, multi-domain subsystem for a U.S. defense prime contractor, the company announced in a statement.

According to the company, the effort will draw from the Mercury Processing Platform, incorporating microelectronics packaging, mixed-signal conversion and distribution, thermal management, and chassis-level integration. The system will be designed using open standards to enable compatibility across multiple defense applications, the statement reads.

Mercury Systems states that the program will support national security platforms that require rapid development and transition to full-rate production. The company adds that its Advanced Concepts Group will lead the effort, applying its expertise in system integration and edge processing technologies.