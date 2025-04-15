PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: MIL-COTS DCM DC-DC converter module for airborne and ground vehicle applications

This week’s product, the Vicor MIL-COTS DCM DC-DC converter module, is an isolated, regulated DC-DC converter, operating from an unregulated, wide range input to generate an isolated output. With its high-frequency zero-voltage switching (ZVS) topology, the solution delivers high efficiency across its specified input line range.

DCMs [digital converter modules] are well-suited for military applications including ground-based vehicular systems, targeting systems, flat-panel displays, RF jammers, and airborne applications that require higher power levels and high reliability.

DCM Family

Modular DCM converters and downstream DC-DC products support efficient power distribution, providing superior power system performance and connectivity from a variety of unregulated power sources to the point of load.

Leveraging the thermal and density benefits of the Vicor ChiP packaging technology, the DCM ChiP module offers flexible thermal-management options with very low top- and bottom-side thermal impedances, while the DCM VIA module additionally provides integrated EMI filtering, tight output-voltage regulation, and a secondary-referenced control interface, all while retaining the fundamental design benefits of the conventional brick architecture.

Features

Up to 1300W, 46.43A continuous

96% peak efficiency

Up to 1244W/in 3 power density

Up to 4,242VDC isolation

ZVS high‑frequency switching

Array as many as eight units with no power derating

Fully operational current limit

OV, OC, UV, short circuit, and thermal protection

PMBus management or analog control interface

For more information, visit the DCM DC-DC product page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

Resources:

To view the DCM datasheet, click here .

To view the DCM Design Guide, click here.

To read a case study on efficiently powering the growing suite of advanced on board sensors , click here .

To read a case study on compact, efficient power solutions that enable improved countermeasure capabilities , click here .

To view a demo of the Vicor Power System Designer Online tool, click here .

For sales information, click here .