PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: MIL-COTS DCM DC-DC converter module for airborne and ground vehicle applications
April 15, 2025
This week’s product, the Vicor MIL-COTS DCM DC-DC converter module, is an isolated, regulated DC-DC converter, operating from an unregulated, wide range input to generate an isolated output. With its high-frequency zero-voltage switching (ZVS) topology, the solution delivers high efficiency across its specified input line range.
DCMs [digital converter modules] are well-suited for military applications including ground-based vehicular systems, targeting systems, flat-panel displays, RF jammers, and airborne applications that require higher power levels and high reliability.
DCM Family
Modular DCM converters and downstream DC-DC products support efficient power distribution, providing superior power system performance and connectivity from a variety of unregulated power sources to the point of load.
Leveraging the thermal and density benefits of the Vicor ChiP packaging technology, the DCM ChiP module offers flexible thermal-management options with very low top- and bottom-side thermal impedances, while the DCM VIA module additionally provides integrated EMI filtering, tight output-voltage regulation, and a secondary-referenced control interface, all while retaining the fundamental design benefits of the conventional brick architecture.
Features
- Up to 1300W, 46.43A continuous
- 96% peak efficiency
- Up to 1244W/in3 power density
- Up to 4,242VDC isolation
- ZVS high‑frequency switching
- Array as many as eight units with no power derating
- Fully operational current limit
- OV, OC, UV, short circuit, and thermal protection
- PMBus management or analog control interface
For more information, visit the DCM DC-DC product page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.
Resources:
- To view the DCM datasheet, click here.
- To view the DCM Design Guide, click here.
- To read a case study on efficiently powering the growing suite of advanced on board sensors, click here.
- To read a case study on compact, efficient power solutions that enable improved countermeasure capabilities, click here.
- To view a demo of the Vicor Power System Designer Online tool, click here.
- For sales information, click here.