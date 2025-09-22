Military Embedded Systems

Uncrewed aircraft engine HON1600 unveiled by Honeywell

News

September 22, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Uncrewed aircraft engine HON1600 unveiled by Honeywell
Image via Honeywell

PHOENIX, Arizona. Honeywell introduced the HON1600, a small-thrust-class engine developed for collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) and uncrewed aerial system (UAS) applications, the company announced in a statement.

The propulsion system is designed to support thrust levels between 800 and 1,600 pounds and can be configured as either a turbojet or turbofan, the statement reads. According to Honeywell, the engine is intended to meet U.S. Air Force CCA program requirements for altitude, maneuverability, and durability in operational environments.

A portion of the HON1600’s components can be produced using additive manufacturing and high-volume techniques such as metal injection molding, which the company says is intended to shorten production timelines and bolster supply chain availability. The engine has already been demonstrated at rated thrust, Honeywell states.

The system is also designed to integrate with digital modeling approaches that enable rapid evaluation of performance at the air vehicle level. Honeywell says the engine family architecture is scalable and capable of long-term storage before use.

Featured Companies

Honeywell

Charlotte, North Carolina
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Power Electronics
Avionics
U.S. Air Force photo courtesy of Northrop Grumman
News
YFQ-48A designation assigned to Project Talon semi-autonomous prototype aircraft

December 23, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Kongsberg
News
Kongsberg buys strike and counter-drone missile development company

December 23, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Mounted APNT image: Collins Aerospace
News
Small-form-factor A-PNT demoed during Army experiment

December 22, 2025

More Radar/EW
Comms
Image via Rheinmetall
News
RCH155 wheeled howitzers ordered for German Armed Forces

December 23, 2025

More Comms