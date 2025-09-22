Uncrewed aircraft engine HON1600 unveiled by Honeywell

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Honeywell

PHOENIX, Arizona. Honeywell introduced the HON1600, a small-thrust-class engine developed for collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) and uncrewed aerial system (UAS) applications, the company announced in a statement.

The propulsion system is designed to support thrust levels between 800 and 1,600 pounds and can be configured as either a turbojet or turbofan, the statement reads. According to Honeywell, the engine is intended to meet U.S. Air Force CCA program requirements for altitude, maneuverability, and durability in operational environments.

A portion of the HON1600’s components can be produced using additive manufacturing and high-volume techniques such as metal injection molding, which the company says is intended to shorten production timelines and bolster supply chain availability. The engine has already been demonstrated at rated thrust, Honeywell states.

The system is also designed to integrate with digital modeling approaches that enable rapid evaluation of performance at the air vehicle level. Honeywell says the engine family architecture is scalable and capable of long-term storage before use.