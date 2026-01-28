Military Embedded Systems

3U VPX compute board with Intel Xeon 6 processor introduced by Concurrent

News

January 28, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

3U VPX compute board with Intel Xeon 6 processor introduced by Concurrent
Image via Kratos

LONDON, England. Concurrent launched a 32-core 3U VPX computing board based on an Intel Xeon 6 system-on-chip (SoC) for rugged edge-computing applications, the company announced in a statement.

The board is an updated version of the company’s Kratos product line and increases core count from a prior 20-core configuration to 32 cores, according to the statement. Concurrent said the board is aligned with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard and is designed to support data-intensive workloads in a 3U VPX form factor, the statement reads.

The company said the 32-core Kratos variant is a CPU-focused configuration intended for edge computing, while the earlier 20-core version paired central processing unit (CPU) cores with a virtual radio access network (vRAN) accelerator aimed at rugged vRAN deployments for 5G private networks, according to the statement. The new board supports up to 256 gigabytes of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and includes 100-gigabit Ethernet connectivity, the company says.

Featured Companies

Concurrent Technologies

400 West Cummings Park
Woburn, Massachusetts 01801
Website
[email protected]
Categories
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Avionics - Computers
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image: Holt Integrated Circuits
Product
Holt Releases First ARINC 429 Quad Line Driver

January 28, 2026

More Avionics
A.I.
Image courtesy AIM
News
Artificial intelligence platform provider AIM wins $4.9 million Air Force contract

January 22, 2026

More A.I.
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Spectra
News
Cybersecurity certification level 2 announced by Spectra Defense Technologies

January 20, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
TQMC800 1000BASE-T Ethernet photo: TEWS Technologies
News
VITA 93 module group launches for use in demanding embedded applications

January 27, 2026

More Comms