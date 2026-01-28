3U VPX compute board with Intel Xeon 6 processor introduced by Concurrent

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Kratos

LONDON, England. Concurrent launched a 32-core 3U VPX computing board based on an Intel Xeon 6 system-on-chip (SoC) for rugged edge-computing applications, the company announced in a statement.

The board is an updated version of the company’s Kratos product line and increases core count from a prior 20-core configuration to 32 cores, according to the statement. Concurrent said the board is aligned with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard and is designed to support data-intensive workloads in a 3U VPX form factor, the statement reads.

The company said the 32-core Kratos variant is a CPU-focused configuration intended for edge computing, while the earlier 20-core version paired central processing unit (CPU) cores with a virtual radio access network (vRAN) accelerator aimed at rugged vRAN deployments for 5G private networks, according to the statement. The new board supports up to 256 gigabytes of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and includes 100-gigabit Ethernet connectivity, the company says.