All-in-one X-band front-end integrated circuit introduced by Analog Devices

February 17, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Analog Devices

WILMINGTON, Massachusetts. Analog Devices introduced the ADTR1104, an X-band front-end integrated circuit (IC) that combines a power amplifier, a low noise amplifier (LNA), and a reflective single-pole double-throw (SPDT) switch in a single device, the company announced in a statement.

The ADTR1104 operates from 8.0 GHz to 12.0 GHz and is intended for use in phased-array antenna and radar systems, the statement reads. In transmit mode, the device provides a typical output power of 39.5 dBm and a typical small-signal gain of 35 dB across 8.5 GHz to 10.5 GHz, the company says. In receive mode, the company says the IC provides a typical small-signal gain of 23 dB across 8.0 GHz to 10.5 GHz.

