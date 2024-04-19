Anti-jamming radios used in Ukraine drones to be showcased at Xponential 2024

SAN DIEGO, California. Doodle Labs will be at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2024 to feature its jam-resistant radios that have been used in Ukrainian drones to assist in the country's war with Russia, the company announced in a statement.

The company says that thousands of these anti-jamming radios have been deployed to Ukraine, and the radios enable Ukrainian drone pilots to evade Russian jamming and transmit high-definition video up to 80 kilometers.

"By equipping [Ukrainian forces] with the cutting-edge Helix Mesh Rider Radio, Doodle Labs aims to address the critical challenges faced by the Ukrainian UAS industry, enabling greater operational efficiency and resilience against adversarial threats," the company says in a statement. "With its advanced mesh networking capabilities and robust design, the Helix Mesh Rider Radio ensures reliable and secure communications between drones, ground control stations, and other networked devices. By establishing a resilient wireless network, the Ukrainian defense forces can now operate UAS in the face of Russian jamming techniques with significantly reduced vulnerabilities."