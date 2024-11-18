Autonomous data-logging vehicle leverages rugged AI-enabled system

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Neousys

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan. Neousys Technology, a provider of rugged embedded systems, announced that its SEMIL industrial computer has been integrated into one of its user's data-logging defense vehicles and will be used to collect, process, and analyze critical real-time data in order to enhance military operations.

According to an announcement from Neousys, the rugged SEMIL computer -- which the company says is built with a monocoque stainless steel chassis, sealed airtight with M12 connectors, operates without a fan, and uses an inference accelerator to make it a unique edge AI [artificial intelligence] computer for use in extreme conditions -- is slated to be leveraged into the client's developed data-logging autonomous defense vehicle.

The Neousys announcement also states that the SEMIL system's new generations are designed with easy upgrades in mind; similar dimensions mean a direct drop-in replacement should the customer opt to upgrade to the latest hardware. The system also has ignition power control and a variety of M12 I/O connectivity such as COM, USB, Ethernet, PoE, CAN bus, and video display output. It also has internal M.2 and mini-PCIe expansion slots that support wireless communication modules and it is compliant with MIL-STD-810G/ H standards, which means it has been tested and proven to thrive in harsh operating in-vehicle conditions.