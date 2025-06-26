Crewed/uncrewed Ermine vehicles to be delivered to Ukraine

Dan Taylor

THE HAGUE, Netherlands. The Dutch Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Rheinmetall Defence Nederland to deliver 20 Ermine ground vehicles to the Ukrainian armed forces, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, signed on behalf of the Ukraine Task Force, was formalized during the NATO Industry Summit in The Hague and includes delivery of manned and unmanned variants in 2026, the statement reads.

The Ermine platform, known in German as Hermelin, is designed for frontline support missions including casualty evacuation. Built on a diesel-electric hybrid base, the Ermine family includes uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs), side-by-side buggies, and quads, with both 4x4 and 6x6 configurations, the company says. The vehicles offer modularity, a range exceeding 1,000 kilometers, and a payload capacity of up to one ton depending on configuration.

The vehicles can also function as mobile energy sources and are compatible with cargo transport by CH-47 and CH-53 helicopters, the statement adds.

The project includes collaboration with Dutch firms DEMCON Defense & Security Systems and Abiom Communication Systems to support integration and expand national defense-industrial capabilities, the company says.