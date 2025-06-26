Military Embedded Systems

Crewed/uncrewed Ermine vehicles to be delivered to Ukraine

News

June 26, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Crewed/uncrewed Ermine vehicles to be delivered to Ukraine
Stock image

THE HAGUE, Netherlands. The Dutch Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Rheinmetall Defence Nederland to deliver 20 Ermine ground vehicles to the Ukrainian armed forces, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, signed on behalf of the Ukraine Task Force, was formalized during the NATO Industry Summit in The Hague and includes delivery of manned and unmanned variants in 2026, the statement reads.

The Ermine platform, known in German as Hermelin, is designed for frontline support missions including casualty evacuation. Built on a diesel-electric hybrid base, the Ermine family includes uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs), side-by-side buggies, and quads, with both 4x4 and 6x6 configurations, the company says. The vehicles offer modularity, a range exceeding 1,000 kilometers, and a payload capacity of up to one ton depending on configuration.

The vehicles can also function as mobile energy sources and are compatible with cargo transport by CH-47 and CH-53 helicopters, the statement adds.

The project includes collaboration with Dutch firms DEMCON Defense & Security Systems and Abiom Communication Systems to support integration and expand national defense-industrial capabilities, the company says.

Featured Companies

Rheinmetall Waffe Munition

Rheinmetall Platz 1
Düsseldorf, 40476
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned
Stock image
News
Laser weapon systems joint venture planned for German Navy applications by Rheinmetall, MBDA

January 06, 2026

More Unmanned
A.I.
Graphic courtesy Pete Linforth/Pixabay
News
AI security provider HiddenLayer will have a spot on Golden Dome contract

January 06, 2026

More A.I.
Cyber
Image courtesy CACI
News
Network-modernization contract for U.S. Space Force won by CACI International

January 05, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
Image via Thales
News
Synthetic-aperture radar satellite for Earth observation launched by Thales

January 05, 2026

More Comms