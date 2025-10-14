GMS unveils rugged mission computer for small drones, wearables at AUSA

GMS unveils rugged mission computer for small drones, wearables at AUSANews
October 14, 2025
WASHINGTON, D.C. General Micro Systems (GMS) unveiled the X7 Raptor, a compact open-standards rugged mission computer intended to sell for under $10,000 for high-volume platforms such as swarm uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and manpack/wearable applications, the company announced in a statement.
Built on the company’s X9 distributed computing architecture, X7 emphasizes modular expansion of compute, memory, I/O, and peripherals to meet tight SWaP budgets and to enable upgrades over time, the statement reads. The unit employs an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 8 cores, 24 MB cache, and supports up to 128 GB of ECC DDR4 via two SODIMMs, the company says.
For I/O, X7 uses two Thunderbolt 4 ports as the internal backbone — each offering 40 Gbps for peripherals and up to four concurrent video streams — and includes dual 1 GigE ports for networking; the Thunderbolt links can deliver up to 100 W to remote modules, according to GMS. The design is aimed at connecting COTS sensors, storage, and displays without adding proprietary interfaces, the statement reads.
GMS cites four-sided RuggedCool thermal management for operation to +75°C and notes the product is backed by 26 patents pending, the company says. The X7 Raptor is available now and is being shown alongside the company’s new XDomain cross-domain systems at AUSA 2025, booth 8407, the statement reads.
