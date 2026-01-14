Expanded sonobuoy dispensing system tested on MQ-9B SeaGuardian

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via General Atomics

SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) and the U.S. Navy conducted a flight test to evaluate an expanded Sonobuoy Dispensing System (SDS) for the MQ-9B SeaGuardian uncrewed aerial system (UAS), the company announced in a statement.

The December 17 test at an undisclosed location doubled the number of sonobuoys deployed compared to previous tests, the statement reads. The evaluation is part of an ongoing effort to enhance the SeaGuardian’s anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capabilities and to certify the SDS for operational use. The test involved deploying several buoy types, including AN/SSQ-36 Bathythermal, AN/SSQ-53G Directional Frequency Analysis and Recording (DIFAR), and AN/SSQ-62F Directional Command Activated Sonobuoy System (DICASS), the company says.

GA-ASI reports that this was the first time Multi-static Active Coherent (MAC) sonobuoys had been deployed from an uncrewed platform. The company states that the U.S. Navy sponsored the test and that data from the event will support the Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet’s evaluation under the SEVENTH Fleet. Pending data review, GA-ASI expects to receive flight clearance for ASW operations with the MQ-9B SeaGuardian in early 2026.