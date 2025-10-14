Liquid Flow Through cooling module for VITA systems demonstrated at AUSA by nVent SCHROFF

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Staff photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. nVent SCHROFF is showcasing its new Liquid Flow Through cooling module at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) 2025 Annual Meeting, a solution designed to meet growing thermal challenges in high-performance embedded computing applications, a company representative said at the show.

Developed in accordance with the VITA 48.4 standard, the liquid-cooled module circulates coolant through internal channels that draw heat away from processors and other components, the company says, addng that the design enables up to 300 watts of cooling per 6U slot in an effort to support defense systems that exceed the thermal limits of air or conduction cooling.

According to nVent, the system features sealed flow paths customized for each circuit board to prevent fluid leakage while maintaining full compliance with ruggedization standards. The modules connect to leak-proof quick disconnects and are compatible with VITA 48.4-compliant chassis, making them hot-swappable and vibration resistant, a company statement reads.

The solution targets applications such as signal processing, radar, and artificial intelligence computing at the tactical edge, where high power density and compact packaging drive the need for advanced thermal control.