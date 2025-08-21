New 10-Channel Switch Integrates Audio, Video, Data, and Power Control Effortlessly

Press Release

Electro Standards Laboratories announces the release of the PathWay® Model 7901, a 10-channel A/B switch designed to handle audio, data, video, and power connections—all in one device. Ideal for conference rooms, control centers, and smart AV setups, the Model 7901 allows users to switch three channels of RJ45 Cat5e (data), three 4-pin 3.5mm audio channels, three HDMI video channels, and one 120VAC AC power channel. All ten channels switch simultaneously via a front-panel pushbutton or remotely via an Ethernet connection, which is PoE-compatible.

This switch is especially well-suited for conference room applications that require switching video cameras to codecs or display units. It supports configurations with smart cameras that use an HDMI video channel, an Ethernet port to control camera movement, and an audio port for integrated sound—making it easy to simultaneously switch between multiple device groups. The Model 7901 is also certified for Cat 5e compliance, PoE 802.3af and 802.3at compatibility, and supports HDMI video up to 1080p resolution.

Built for flexibility and dependability, the unit uses break-before-make electromechanical relays to protect connected devices during switching. It maintains its last known position during power loss: data and audio channels continue functioning, while HDMI video pauses and resumes automatically once power is restored. The 120V AC power channel is rated for 10 amps and only delivers power to the selected port, ensuring safety and energy efficiency. Front-panel LEDs display current switch position and power status for instant visual feedback.

The Model 7901 can also be controlled remotely using simple ASCII commands over Ethernet. These commands allow users to change the switch position, check status, lock or unlock the front panel, and view device information such as firmware version or serial number. This makes it easy to integrate with control systems and automate switching.

The Model 7901 is housed in a robust 2U-high metal chassis designed to fit standard 19-inch equipment racks and provides excellent EMI/RFI shielding for use in demanding environments.

Electro Standards Laboratories, based in Cranston, Rhode Island, has been designing and manufacturing high-quality network switches and signal control products for nearly 50 years. Used in industries such as defense, telecom, and engineering, ESL’s solutions are known for their reliability and performance in mission-critical applications.

To see full specifications, a product diagram, or request a quote, visit:

https://www.electrostandards.com/catalog-307901-model-7901-10-channel-multi-interface-switch.html

For custom versions of this product or other solutions using our PathWay®, LineSelect®, or QuickSwitch® lines, contact our team by phone, email, or live chat. You can also submit a custom request here:

https://www.electrostandards.com/support/custom-product-request/

All Electro Standards products are available for export. Government buyers can request GSA pricing for commercial-off-the-shelf equipment.

Nicholas Bastien, Media Marketing Specialist

Electro Standards Laboratories

36 Western Industrial Drive, Cranston, RI 02921

Tel: 401-943-1164

Fax: 401-946-5790

Email: [email protected]

https://www.electrostandards.com/