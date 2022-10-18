Open architecture ground control software tested on MQ-1C Gray Eagle drone

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Brady

FORT STEWART, Georgia. General Atomics and the U.S. Army have conducted the first flight test of a new U.S. Army Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) ground segment for the MQ-1C Gray Eagle Extended Range (GE-ER) unmanned aircraft system (UAS), GA announced in a statement.

GA conducted the test on Sept. 27 along with the U.S. Army Unmanned Aircraft System Project Office. GA tested the new ground modernization software suite, which was hosted on a prototype of a Gray Eagle Miniature Mission Interface (GEMMI), the statement reads.

"The flight test demonstrated the Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE), a multi-vendor suite that commands the automated takeoff and landing, flight modes and sensor control of the GE-ER," the statement continued.

The purpose of the test was to demonstrate "the technical maturity of Open Architecture (OA) software to be able to control UAS with adherence to the Army’s Scalable Control Interface (SCI) System Architecture," GA says.