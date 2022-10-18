Military Embedded Systems

Open architecture ground control software tested on MQ-1C Gray Eagle drone

News

October 18, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Open architecture ground control software tested on MQ-1C Gray Eagle drone
U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Brady

FORT STEWART, Georgia. General Atomics and the U.S. Army have conducted the first flight test of a new U.S. Army Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) ground segment for the MQ-1C Gray Eagle Extended Range (GE-ER) unmanned aircraft system (UAS), GA announced in a statement.

GA conducted the test on Sept. 27 along with the U.S. Army Unmanned Aircraft System Project Office. GA tested the new ground modernization software suite, which was hosted on a prototype of a Gray Eagle Miniature Mission Interface (GEMMI), the statement reads.

"The flight test demonstrated the Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE), a multi-vendor suite that commands the automated takeoff and landing, flight modes and sensor control of the GE-ER," the statement continued.

The purpose of the test was to demonstrate "the technical maturity of Open Architecture (OA) software to be able to control UAS with adherence to the Army’s Scalable Control Interface (SCI) System Architecture," GA says.

Featured Companies

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

14200 Kirkham Way
Poway, CA 92064
Website
[email protected]
(858) 312-2810
Categories
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Power Electronics
Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned - Test
Avionics
Photo courtesy Sikorsky
News
Combat rescue helicopter with upgraded avionics now operational for U.S. Air Force

October 17, 2022
More Avionics
A.I.
News
AI technology for NOAA to visualize past, future of Earth to be provided by OSS

October 13, 2022
More A.I.
Cyber
L3Harris image.
News
Controls system from Moog chosen by L3Harris to equip Special Ops aircraft

October 18, 2022
More Cyber
Comms
U.S. Navy photo.
Story
Defense industry turns to AR for training, manufacturing, and more

October 18, 2022
More Comms