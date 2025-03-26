OpenVPX backplane with 100GbE support introduced for SOSA aligned development

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Pixus Technologies

WATERLOO, Ontario. Pixus Technologies released a new 3U, 1-slot OpenVPX backplane designed to support 100 Gigabit Ethernet (100GbE) speeds and development efforts aligned with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard, the company announced in a statement.

The backplane features a VITA 67.3c cutout and is compatible with SOSA-aligned slot profiles including 14.6.11 and 14.9.2, which utilize RF and optical interfaces through the backplane, the statement reads. It incorporates MultiGig RT3 connectors to enable high-speed data transfer and can be used in conjunction with other Pixus development boards to accommodate different system configurations.

According to the company, the backplane supports SOSA aligned boards and is compatible with VPX3 rear shrouds. Pixus also offers complementary products including chassis, chassis managers, and ruggedized versions of software-defined radios for military applications.