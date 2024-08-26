PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: VersaLogic’s Swift rugged embedded computer

This week’s product, the VersaLogic Swift rugged embedded computer, combines Intel processing technology with a selection of onboard I/O in a compact package. The rugged solution is designed for use in defense systems operating in harsh environments such as uncrewed aerial system (UAS) platforms.

The Swift, which is powered by Intel’s 9th generation “Coffee Lake Refresh” hex-core Xeon-E processor, includes soldered-down high-speed non-volatile memory (NVMe) solid-state drive (SSD) storage and as much as 32 GB of error-correcting RAM.

Onboard I/O

The product’s onboard I/O includes two USB 3.1 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, four RS-232/422/485, serial ports, two SATA III ports, one 1 GbE port, one 2.5 GbE port, and two mDP++ high-performance video ports. Plug-in expansion is supported by two M.2 sockets and a mini PCIe socket.

Ruggedization

In addition to operating at extended temperatures, the Swift meets MIL-STD-202H specifications for shock and vibration. Latching connectors prevent cable-detachment issues in hostile environments.

Life Cycle Management

VersaLogic’s 10-year product life-support programs ensure long-term availability. This avoids expensive upgrades and migrations from short, disposable life cycle products.

Other Features

Ethernet: One 1GbE port, one 2.5GbE port (10/100/1000/2500 auto-detect).

High-performance video: Intel UHD Graphics P630 supports DirectX 12 and OpenGL 4.5, 4K hardware video acceleration with HEVC (10-bit), VP8, VP9, MPEG2 encoding/decoding, and VC-1 decoding. It also has two Mini DisplayPort outputs.

On-board power conditioning: 10V – 15VDC input from nominal 12V power sources.

Thermal solution: Built-in heat plate supports direct attachment to a thermal bulkhead or other thermal options (heat sink, heat pipe adaptor, etc.). Intel Xeon E “Coffee Lake Refresh”

Trusted platform module (TPM): On-board TPM 2.0 security chip can lock-out unauthorized hardware and software access.

Industrial temperature operation: -40 °C to +85 ° C operating range for harsh environments.

Software support: Compatible with various popular x86 operating systems (OSs), including Windows 10/11, Windows Server 2019, Linux, and VxWorks. It is also supported by the VersaAPI I/O routines.

COTS Modifications

VersaLogic offers commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) modifications for quantities as low as 100 pieces. Modifications can include: conformal coating, I/O Changes, custom testing, BIOS customization, software and drivers, custom screening, larger onboard storage, and more.

The Swift is in pre-release status. Evaluation units may be available. Product features and specifications are subject to change. For more about the Swift rugged embedded computer visit the product page here, visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

