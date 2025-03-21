Radiation-tolerant OpenVPX single-board computer introduced by Aitech

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Aitech

CHATSWORTH, California. Aitech introduced a new space-rated 3U OpenVPX single-board computer (SBC) designed to support high-performance processing in missions ranging from low Earth orbit (LEO) to deep space, the company announced in a statement.

The new model, known as the SP1, integrates four 1.8 GHz 64-bit ARM Cortex-A72 cores and is characterized to 100 krad (Si) total ionizing dose, with latch-up immunity up to 67 MeV-cm²/mg, the statement reads. It includes ECC-protected DDR4 memory and a range of I/O options, such as Gigabit Ethernet, USB 2.0, SpaceWire, SpaceFibre, and CANbus, to support sensor integration, payload hosting, and digital backbone architectures.

Aitech states the SP1 can be used in autonomous spacecraft operations, onboard AI/machine learning tasks, debris avoidance, and high-speed data processing applications. The board features a configurable onboard FPGA and supports peripheral board expansion for applications like stepper motor control, camera interfacing, and power management.

The company plans to begin delivering SP1 development boards in the fourth quarter of 2025.