SOSA aligned wideband multichannel RF digitizers introduced by Analog Devices

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Analog Devices WILMINGTON, Massachusetts. Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) introduced the ADSY1100 series, a new family of wideband multichannel RF digitizers, designed in a 3U VPX aligned with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard, the company announced in a statement.

The series is intended for use in electronic test and measurement systems, radar and communications systems, electronic warfare (EW), phased-array radar systems, and broadband communications applications.

The ADSY1100 series is built around ADI’s "Apollo" MXFE device, which features four transmit (Tx) channels with DAC sample rates up to 28 GSPS and four receive (Rx) channels with ADC sample rates up to 20 GSPS, the statement reads. The company says the system also includes integrated digital signal processing (DSP) capabilities, such as digital decimation, interpolation, and FFT sniffers, which optimize performance while freeing up FPGA resources for mission-specific processing.

The RF digitizers use a flexible design that includes swappable RF/Microwave Tuner Personality Cards, and the SOSA aligned backplane connectors are designed to enhance system integration and deployment, ADI says.