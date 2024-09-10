VX307H: Boosting Transmission Performance for Defense Mission Systems

The VX307H is a rugged 3U VPX plug-in card engineered to meet the rigorous demands of modern defense applications. Powered by Intel® Xeon® D-2700 processors, it delivers exceptional processing power with up to 20 cores, making it ideal for data-intensive tasks such as AI, sensor fusion, and real-time mission computing.

Designed with the latest technology, the VX307H offers AVX-512 instructions that enhance performance and security in complex computational environments, providing unmatched speed and efficiency. Its ruggedized design ensures reliable operation in harsh environments, with advanced thermal management solutions like VITA 48 that keep the system cool even under the most demanding conditions.

The VX307H stands out with its Hardware Root of Trust, which bolsters system security by preventing unauthorized access and ensuring data integrity. This makes it particularly suited for mission-critical applications where security is paramount.

Fully aligned with the SOSA (Sensor Open Systems Architecture) ™ standard, the VX307H guarantees interoperability and future-proofing within a broad range of defense platforms. This alignment facilitates seamless integration across multiple systems, reducing development costs and accelerating time-to-deployment.

Additionally, the VX307H excels in bandwidth, enabling rapid data transfer between components, which is crucial for systems requiring high-throughput data processing, such as radar, electronic warfare, and C4ISR systems. Its robust design supports reliable long-term operation in the field, whether on land, at sea, or in the air.

