XQ-58A Valkyrie to be integrated with new mission system for Germany

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Airbus

MUNICH, Germany. Airbus Defence and Space and Kratos Defense and Security Solutions entered into a partnership to equip the Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie uncrewed collaborative combat aircraft (UCCA) with a German-developed mission system for future deployment with the German Air Force, the companies announced in a statement.

The XQ-58A is a low-observable, rail-launched drone capable of operating independently or in coordination with crewed aircraft, the statement reads. It is designed to deliver kinetic and non-kinetic effects and has a maximum takeoff weight of three tons, with a range of up to 3,000 miles and flight ceiling of 45,000 feet.

According to the companies, Airbus will supply a mission system with a platform-agnostic architecture intended to support integration across both current and future manned-unmanned teaming platforms.

The joint effort aims to deliver a European-configured variant of the Valkyrie by 2029, with the system intended to meet growing demand for collaborative combat aircraft in NATO-aligned countries, the statement reads.