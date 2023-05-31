Military Embedded Systems

Anti-IED robots to be provided to Australia by L3Harris

May 31, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Photo courtesy L3Harris

MELBOURNE, Florida. L3Harris Technologies has won a contract to supply up to 80 robotic explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) systems to the Australian Defence Force to combat improvised explosive devices (IEDs), according to the company.

The $30 million contract involves delivery of medium-sized T4 and large-sized T7 robots, starting in late 2023. These robots will contribute to the Land-154 program, which aims to bolster EOD unit capabilities for IED neutralization, exploitation, and route clearance, the statement reads.

Following the ADF contract, the company plans to establish a local service center in Australia to act as a repair hub for all robots within the Asia-Pacific region, L3Harris says.

This latest contract with the ADF follows two previous agreements. The U.K. Ministry of Defence replaced its legacy fleet of robots with 122 T7s for Project STARTER, and the U.S. Air Force ordered over 100 T7s since June 2021. ADF is the first to adopt both T7s and T4s, according to the company.

