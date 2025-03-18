Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous undersea program advances with Navy contract

News

March 18, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous undersea program advances with Navy contract
Northrop Grumman image of Manta UUV

ANNAPOLIS, Md. Northrop Grumman Systems won a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract from the Office of Naval Research (ONR) worth a cumulative value of $24.88 million to advance the "Full Spectrum Undersea Warfare Innovative Naval Prototype Autonomous Undersea Exploitation" initiative, under which Northrop Grumman is working on research into technologies designed to enhance the U.S. Navy’s ability to perceive and respond to undersea threats autonomously.

 

According to the announcement from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), the R&D effort focuses specifically on enhancing naval capabilities in autonomous underwater operations, including developing and testing advanced technologies for autonomous systems.

The DoD announcement says that the Northrop Grumman program will "push the state of the art in sonar-based perception and exploitation." Specialized algorithms and sensor systems -- related to sonar design, real-time processing, perception, and autonomy -- are required to understand and develop techniques to push autonomy sensing and reaction to ensure persistent systems are viable, the DoD states.

Work will be performed in Annapolis, Maryland, and is expected to be finished in March 2030. 

 

Featured Companies

Northrop Grumman

2980 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA 22042
Website

U.S. Navy

1200 Navy Pentagon
Washington, DC 20350-1200
Website

U.S. Office of Naval Research (ONR)

875 N. Randolph Street, Suite 1425
Arlington, VA 22203-1995
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Sensors
Topic Tags
Avionics
Press Release
Kaman Measuring Highlights Family of Precision Measuring Systems for Free Space Optical Communication

March 18, 2025

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Image via Elbit Systems
News
Maritime EW self-protection systems to be installed on European frigates

March 18, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Image courtesy Tekever
News
AI-assisted UAS demos for USSOCOM completed at Camp Roberts

March 10, 2025

More A.I.
Cyber
Blog
GUEST BLOG: The U.S. Army’s SBOM mandate: A catalyst for software supply-chain security

March 17, 2025

More Cyber