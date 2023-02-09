Military Embedded Systems

Drone capable of CBRN missions to be developed by Teledyne FLIR under U.S. DoD contract

February 09, 2023

Dan Taylor

ELKRIDGE, Maryland. Teledyne FLIR Defense has won a $13.3 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense to expand the capabilities of the R80D SkyRaider uncrewed aerial system, which is designed to autonomously perform chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) reconnaissance missions, the company announced in a statement.

"Teledyne FLIR Defense will integrate flight control software that enables the SkyRaider Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) to autonomously fly CBRN missions currently performed by soldiers hand-carrying detection sensors into hazardous areas," the statement reads. "Blending the new technology with SkyRaider’s existing capabilities will allow soldiers to complete these missions without directly controlling the drone – and without exposing themselves to toxic substances."

In addition, Teledyne FLIR intends to design and build prototype chemical and radiological sensor payloads for the R80D, and integrate existing detectors into the inventory of the U.S. Army, the statement continues.

It reflects a wider trend in the defense industry of militaries shifting their CBRN defense strategy from manned to unmanned, the company says.

