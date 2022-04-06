Military Embedded Systems

Eagle Eye multi-mode radar unveiled by General Atomics

News

April 06, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

GA-ASI photo.

POWAY, Calif. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) has introduced the Eagle Eye radar. The new multi-mode radar (MMR) is installed and has flown on a U.S. Army-operated Gray Eagle Extended Range (GE-ER) unmanned aerial system (UAS). 

According to the company, Eagle Eye is a high-performance radar system that is designed to deliver high-resolution imagery that can be captured through all-weather environments at multiple times the range of previous radars.

Officials claim that it’s a drop-in solution for Gray Eagle ER and is designed to meet the range and accuracy to detect, identify, locate, and report stationary and moving targets relevant for Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) with enhanced range cannon artillery. 

Featuring synthetic aperture radar (SAR), Ground/Dismount Moving Target Indicator (GMTI/DMTI), and maritime wide area search modes, Eagle Eye’s search modes are intended to provide the wide-area coverage for any integrated sensor suite, allowing for cross-cue to a narrow field-of-view, electro-optical/infrared sensor.

 

Featured Companies

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

14200 Kirkham Way
Poway, CA 92064
Website
[email protected]
(858) 312-2810
Categories
Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned - ISR
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Avionics
U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Boitz.
News
SWaP-optimized airborne communications system from Collins Aerospace ordered by U.S. Navy
More Avionics
Radar/EW
Lockheed Martin image.
News
Hypersonic air-breathing weapon demoed with Lockheed Martin
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Stock image.
News
AI data broker solution to increase DoD's unstructured data processing
More A.I.
Comms
Stock image.
News
AT&T and Northrop Grumman team to advance 5G-enabled defense
More Comms