First production IFC-4 Triton UAS delivered to U.S. Navy by Northrop Grumman

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Northrop Grumman photo.

NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md. The U.S. Navy reported that Northrop Grumman has delivered the first production example of the IFC-4 Triton, an upgraded MQ-4C unmanned aerial system (UAS) that uses sensors to intercept, detect, and decipher signals-intelligence information from an adversary.

According to Northrop Grumman, the MQ-4C has much longer flight endurance and operating altitude compared to the manned EP-3, which the MQ-4C will replace. The new UAS can remain aloft for more than 24 hours, has an operational range of 8,200 nm (15,200 km), and can operate at altitudes greater than 53,000 feet.

In addition, the Triton is designed to work in coordination with the Navy's P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.