Jet-powered drone system to be delivered to U.S. government agency

September 30, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Calif. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., a national security solutions provider, announced that its Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems division (KUAS) has received an approximate $50 million, single award, sole source, high performance jet drone system related indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from a U.S. government agency. 

KUAS officials claim that the division specializes in the rapid design, manufacture, and delivery of cost-efficient, high-performance jet drone systems. Work under this contract award will be performed as funded task orders are issued by the customer at secure Kratos facilities and customer locations. 

Due to customer-related, competitive, security, and other considerations, the company has insisted that no additional information will be provided surrounding this recent contract award. However, the KUAS webpage outlines that the division specifically engineers "high performance, jet-powered, unmanned aerial target drone systems used for weapon systems testing and warfighter training."

 

