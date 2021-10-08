Military Embedded Systems

MOSA approach to be incorporated into Gray Eagle ER UAS

News

October 08, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

General Atomics photo.

POWAY, Calif. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. is working with the U.S. Army to develop a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) for the multi-domain operations (MDO)-capable Gray Eagle Extended Range (GE-ER) unmanned aircraft system (UAS).

According to the company, incorporating MOSA on GE-ER Increment 2 spans the entire system, including the aircraft and the command and control (C2) software suite. The implementation of MOSA will aim to provide new standards for C2, Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE), Open Mission Systems (OMS), Universal Armament Interface (UAI), as well as further segregating the flight/mission systems’ hardware and software.

On the aircraft, MOSA could enable rapid integration of advanced payloads, communication equipment, along with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities. This could reduce the sensor-to-shooter timelines and the datalink bandwidth requirements in a contested environment.

The edge processing capability will aim to maximize the utility of the aircraft to provide threat detection, identification, location, and reporting to the U.S. Army and Joint Force. The software components are being designed to be portable to other manned and unmanned aircraft systems the Army is developing, as well.

 

