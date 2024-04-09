Poseidon's Chalice mine countermeasures exercise conducted by U.S., U.K. Navies

MANAMA, Bahrain. U.S. and the United Kingdom Naval Forces conducted a bilateral mine countermeasures exercise called Poseidon's Chalice in the Arabian Sea from Feb. 24 - March 16. The exercise’s primary focus was to maximize training opportunities in mine warfare and explosive ordinance disposal training, according to a U.S. Navy release.

This was conducted through an integration of naval assets from the Royal Navy and U.S. Navy, and additional training opportunities to include: mine sweeping elements, anti-terrorism operations, small boat operations, an underway replenishment-at-sea, and damage control drill.

Participants in the exercise were the Royal Fleet Auxiliary Bay-class landing ship RFA Cardigan Bay, Avenger-class mine countermeasures USS Gladiator (MCM 11) and Avenger-class mine countermeasures USS Sentry (MCM 3), as well as explosive ordinance disposal teams from Task Force 56.

"Our collaboration with the Royal Navy, the RFA Cardigan Bay, USS Sentry and U.S. expeditionary mine countermeasures force during this exercise has enabled us to enhance our core mine warfare capabilities and foster a stronger alliance and more effective response to emerging threats,” says Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Minnich, USS Gladiator executive officer.

During the exercise, the two navies performed a broad range of simulations and training evolutions to ensure interoperability and full integration of the forces. Two mine sweeping evolutions were conducted showing the ability to deploy mine sweeping equipment to combat moored mines in the Arabian Sea and the surrounding area of operations.

In July, 2023, the U.S. and UK naval forces completed a similar weeklong training exercise in the Arabian Gulf called Neptune’s Kilt. The exercise included more than 500 sailors and airmen from four surface ships, two MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopters, and four A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft.