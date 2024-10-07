Semi-autonomous mine-neutralizing system gets trial at U.S. Navy facility

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

RTX photo PORTSMOUTH, R.I. Raytheon (an RTX business), conducted a series of controlled environmental tests of the Barracuda Mine Neutralization System -- a semi-autonomous system that uses sonar and cameras to locate and neutralize undersea mine threats -- at the U.S. Navy's Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division.

According to the report from Raytheon, the trial used a production representative test unit to demonstrate the ability of the vehicle to detect, track, and hold position on a target on its own. Barracuda operated and collected data in environments of various sea states and water currents, demonstrating the ability to hydrodynamically control itself in conditions simulating the ocean.

The Raytheon statement says that this was the first time Raytheon carried out this type of testing with the Barracuda mine neutralizer underwater vehicle, asserting that the test results move the program one step closer towards meeting operational requirements.

Raytheon won the first contract for Barracuda in 2018; the program finished its critical design review in March 2023 and is now in its qualification testing phase. Raytheon won the contract to deliver engineering development model units to the U.S. Navy in July 2023. The program is slated to enter Low-Rate Initial Production in 2027.