Military Embedded Systems

Spot, Boston Dynamics' dog-like robot, demos at SOF Week 2024

News

May 09, 2024

John McHale

Editorial Director

Military Embedded Systems

Spot, Boston Dynamics' dog-like robot, demos at SOF Week 2024
Military Embedded Systems photo

SOF WEEK 2024, TAMPA, Fla. Engineers from Boston Dynamics showed off the abilities of the Spot robot, which in some ways mimics a large dog, at SOF Week 2024 at the Tampa Convention Center.

The company's demo -- arguably one of the most popular on the exhibit floor -- showed off the different abilities of the Spot robot with the tagline: "A four-legged force multiplier."

Boston Dynamics touted the robot's ability to perform dangerous missions, thereby reducing risk to human operators, as Spot is fitted out with specialized sensors to detect radiological and nuclear material, toxic gases, and other hazardous materials. In this way, Spot helps field operators identify and assess chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive (CBRNE) threats from a safer standoff distance.

Additionally, the robot can investigate suspicious packages and suspected explosives while maintaining a safe perimeter. Equipped with cameras, x-ray devices, and the optional Spot Arm -- a top-mounted appendage that can grasp, carry, and manipulate objects -- Spot enables explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians to safely inspect packages.

For more information on Spot, visit www.bostondynamics.com/products/spot.

Featured Companies

Boston Dynamics

Categories
Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned - Payloads
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber