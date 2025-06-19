Military Embedded Systems

StreamCaster radio module added to DIU's Blue UAS Framework

News

June 19, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

StreamCaster radio module added to DIU's Blue UAS Framework
Image via Silvus

LOS ANGELES, California. The U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) added Silvus Technologies’ StreamCaster LITE 5200 (SL5200) OEM module to the Blue UAS Framework, the company announced in a statement.

The SL5200 is a mobile ad hoc networking (MANET) radio module designed for unmanned systems operating at the tactical edge, the statement reads. The module supports bidirectional command and control, video, sensor, and telemetry data communications, and includes mesh networking capabilities for multi-node operations, according to the company.

The system underwent evaluation through the Blue UAS program and was certified as compliant with Department of Defense standards for cybersecurity, supply chain integrity, and operational reliability, the company says. It is approved for use on Blue UAS platforms.

Weighing 52 grams and offering up to 2 watts output power with multiple I/O interface options, the SL5200 is engineered for size-, weight-, and power-constrained embedded applications including Group 1 and Group 2 unmanned aerial vehicles, the statement adds.

The module joins Silvus’ SC4200EP and SL4200 MANET radios already included in the Blue UAS Framework.

Featured Companies

Silvus Technologies

