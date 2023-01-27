SWaP-enabled architecture driving ground penetration radar market: report

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

DUBLIN, Ireland. The growth in size, weight, and power (SWaP) architecture has resulted in new business opportunities in the worldwide ground penetration radars (GPR) market, especially when it comes to uncrewed systems, according to a new report.

The report, published by Research and Markets, states that the rising use of demining and explosive ordnance disposal equipment has resulted in ongoing developments in using unmanned and robotic platforms for GPR).

"These include unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)," the report states. "This development under SWaP-enabled architecture has generated many new business opportunities in GPR technologies. It includes antenna designs, battery design, use of software-defined components and use of cloud-based memory and data processing software.

"The future of GPR is in multi-sensor NII systems and our projections predict that modern GPR systems will be cost-effective, high performing and multi-platform friendly," it continues. "Single GPR system will be able to use handheld, trolley, UGV and UAV platforms as per necessity. This will help in managing a small inventory of GPR systems."