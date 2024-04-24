Swarming drones showcased at XPONENTIAL 2024 by BlueHalo

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

SAN DIEGO, California. BlueHalo is pitching swarming drones that essentially act as a truck for any sensor that the operator wants to put on it, and the company showcased the technology at the XPONENTIAL 2024 exhibition.

HaloSwarm is an autonomous uncrewed aerial system (UAS) that can be built and fielded within months and uses artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) swarm logic capabilities, the company says. The drone can carry essentially any sensor on it that weighs under two pounds.

The goal is to provide troops with "improved mission efficiency, sensor performance, and a reduction in cognitive workload," according to the company.

The Department of Defense is increasingly interested in drone swarming. Last summer, the DoD launched the Replicator initiative, an effort to field thousands of systems within 18 to 24 months. Drone swarms are often preferred over single drones because they can complete a wider variety of tasks without close human involvement.