Military Embedded Systems

UAS company granted BVLOS contract with FAA

News

March 26, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

UAS company granted BVLOS contract with FAA
uAvionix image

BIGFORK, Mont. Crewed/uncrewed avionics company uAvionix announced that it received a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) contract to develop highly reliable command and control (C2) communications systems for uncrewed aircraft systems (UASs) used in extended beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations across challenging terrains.

Under the terms of the BAA, uAvionix will partner with the University of Alaska Fairbanks UAS Test Site to leverage its Link Executive Manager (LEM) module to fuse LTE, Iridium SATCOM, and C-Band communications links to deliver uninterrupted and reliable C2 during long-range BVLOS flights along an Alaskan pipeline.

Cyriel Kronenburg of uAvionix said of the BAA and Alaska operation: “Reliance on a single link or common infrastructure isn’t always feasible in remote and mountainous terrain. Having multiple, seamless connections to the aircraft from airborne and ground-based communications provides the safety and flexibility needed to reliably perform these complex operations. Flying for extended ranges with many transitions between communications paths and frequencies will provide the data needed to support FAA rulemaking and reinforce the concept that using UAS technology can be used safely and economically across all types of terrain and infrastructure.” 

Featured Companies

uAvionix

Categories
Unmanned - Sensors
Avionics - Navigation
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber