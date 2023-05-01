UAS for Army National Guard units gets congressional funding

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy GA-ASI. SAN DIEGO. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) announced that the U.S. Congress has approved fiscal year 2023 funding for 12 new Gray Eagle 25M uncrewed aircraft systems (UASs) for the Army National Guard.

The Army National Guard had requested GE-25Ms, according to the GA-ASI announcement, to make its multidomain operations capable, deployable, and better able to team with newly formed Division Artillery Brigades (DIVARTY); the UASs will also be on hand to support domestic missions as needed. such as homeland defense and disaster response.

Information from GA-ASi reveals that the GE-25M is equipped with the new Eagle Eye multimode radar and electro-optical/infrared sensors and is able to carry a wide range of additional kinetic and nonkinetic payloads.