Military Embedded Systems

UAS for Army National Guard units gets congressional funding

News

May 01, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy GA-ASI.

SAN DIEGO. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) announced that the U.S. Congress has approved fiscal year 2023 funding for 12 new Gray Eagle 25M uncrewed aircraft systems (UASs) for the Army National Guard. 

The Army National Guard had requested GE-25Ms, according to the GA-ASI announcement, to make its multidomain operations capable, deployable, and better able to team with newly formed Division Artillery Brigades (DIVARTY); the UASs will also be on hand to support domestic missions as needed. such as homeland defense and disaster response.

Information from GA-ASi reveals that the GE-25M is equipped with the new Eagle Eye multimode radar and electro-optical/infrared sensors and is able to carry a wide range of additional kinetic and nonkinetic payloads. 

Featured Companies

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

14200 Kirkham Way
Poway, CA 92064
Website
[email protected]
(858) 312-2810

U.S. Army

101 Army Pentagon
Washington, DC 20310-0101
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Payloads
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms