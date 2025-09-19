Military Embedded Systems

Underwater Battlespace Mission Network project to be led by Saab for NATO

News

September 19, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Saab

STOCKHOLM, Sweden. Saab will lead the Allied Underwater Battlespace Mission Network (AUWB-MN) project for NATO through the Saab-led MANGROVE consortium, the company announced in a statement.

The project, which began on Sept. 1, aims to design a reference architecture and test environment for a mission network connecting crewed and uncrewed maritime systems operating above, on, and below the water, the statement reads. The initiative is expected to deliver interoperability across allied nations and support integration of maritime platforms with other military domains.

The AUWB-MN is part of NATO’s Digital Ocean and Antisubmarine Warfare Barrier Smart Defence Initiative, and is backed by 12 sponsoring nations including the U.K., Sweden, U.S., Australia, Spain, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Canada, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Norway, the company says.

Saab’s business area Kockums will lead the multinational consortium, which includes CETENA and IDS (part of Fincantieri Group), FlySight, GraalTech, Miraya, Saab UK and BlueBear, S2IX, and the University of Plymouth, the statement reads.

