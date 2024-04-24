UUV partnership formed between Metron and Cellula Robotics, USA

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

RESTON, Va. -- Metron Inc. and Cellula Robotics, USA Inc. joined hands in a partnership to expand uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) capabilities for advanced operations in dynamic environments. Company officials say the new agreement will leverage the expertise of each company and address specific technical gaps in the UUV defense and offshore energy markets especially for long duration, multi-payload mission operations where communications are often denied or restricted.

Under the new alliance, Metron's Resilient Mission Autonomy portfolio will be integrated into Cellula's Solus and Imotus families of vehicles to deliver AI-enabled situational awareness and execute real-time onboard mission adaption, rerouting, and replanning, all with a multi-payload management system and the flexibility for ship or port-to-port mission deployments.

CAPTION: Pictured above are (L-R): Cellula Robotics, President, Eric Jackson, Metron Inc. President and CEO, Van. Gurley, and Cellula Robotics CEO, Neil Manning.

Cellula's Solus-LR and Solus-XR platforms (the latter with an operational range of at least 5,000 kilometers), will be equipped with the company’shydrogen fuel cell technology, supporting sustainable, long duration operations with zero carbon emissions.

The result is a scalable UUV solution using a reconfigurable vehicle profile that will lower risk, reduce cost, and maximize mission flexibility and efficiencies to better serve the U.S. defense, offshore energy, subsea telecommunications, and marine scientific exploration markets.

"This partnership represents a shared commitment to leverage expertise in the areas of hardware, software, and fuel cell technologies to expand UUV missions for dynamic and long-duration missions," says Neil Manning, CEO of Cellula Robotics, USA.

As surface and subsea operations mature, government agencies and commercial companies are looking to speed up the development of uncrewed platforms that can work alone or in tandem to cover larger areas more efficiently and sustainably, especially in commercial surveys, and in environments for very long periods of time.

As part of the collaboration, Metron and Cellula will be actively engaged in offshore energy inspection and survey technology developments which will benefit the operational planning, execution, and data deliveries for the entire offshore supply chain. The combined solution will enable high value data to be collected and quality flagged, with the added value of adapted mission planning on location to influenced vehicle behaviors, all with a zero emissions pledge. The companies are commercializing long operational endurance, payload and mission-capable systems that enable multiple weeks at sea, above and below the waves, with lower risks and reduced costs.