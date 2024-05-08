VAMPIRE located at L3Harris booth at SOF Week 2024

News

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

SOF WEEK 2024, TAMPA, Florida. Engineers at L3Harris are showcasing their Vehicle-Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment (VAMPIRE) iat SOF Week 2024 in the Tampa Convention Center. VAMPIRE s a portable kit that can be installed on most vehicles with a cargo bed for launching of the advanced precision kill weapons system (APKWS) or other laser-guided munitions.

SOF Week is the single most important opportunity for L3Harris to interact with the Special Operations Forces (SOF) community and collaborate on the challenges, initiatives, and way-ahead, according to L3Harris.

The VAMPIRE suitcase-type APKWS launcher and designator kit provides a rapid solution for arming non-tactical vehicles (NTV) and a variety of tactical vehicles, while integrating components to customer-specific specifications. Our capability provides ground forces the ability to engage targets beyond the range of weapons normally carried by SOF and light forces.

Modular and palletized, the VAMPIRE system offers a low-cost and effective weapon deployment solution.

VAMPIRE Features

Designed to complement the low-cost, low-signature and availability of common NTVs and fit in any pickup or vehicle with a cargo bed

Installation can be completed in approximately two hours by two people using common tools

Can be configured to meet customer-specific requirements

Everything is on the pallet. Power supply eliminates the need for a 24-volt alternator on the vehicle

The WESCAM MX-10D RSTA independent stabilized sighting system provides ISR overmatch

Can be equipped with APKWS or other laser-guided munitions