Military Embedded Systems

AI-based drone operation tech to be co-developed by Hyundai Rotem, Shield AI

News

October 27, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Shield AI

SEOUL, South Korea. Hyundai Rotem signed a memorandum of understanding with U.S. artificial intelligence company Shield AI to jointly develop AI-based multipurpose drone operation technology for defense applications, the company announced in a statement.

The collaboration will apply autonomous mission software from Shield AI’s Hivemind Enterprise platform to Hyundai Rotem’s next-generation manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) ground weapon systems, the statement reads. The phased effort will focus on autonomous mission execution, swarm control, and system integration for unmanned platforms such as the HR-SHERPA multipurpose vehicle and legged robots.

According to the company, Shield AI’s software enables autonomous decision-making, cooperative targeting, and information sharing across platforms without human intervention. The firms plan to expand the work toward integrated command-and-control capabilities that link multiple MUM-T systems for future combat environments.

Hyundai Rotem says the project will be conducted with Quantum Aero, Shield AI’s exclusive partner in Korea, as part of its broader effort to strengthen international partnerships in defense AI development.

