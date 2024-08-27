Autonomous logistics aircraft tested during U.S. Air Force exercise

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Joby SANTA CRUZ, California. Joby Aviation demonstrated autonomous airborne logistics operations using a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan during the U.S. Air Force’s ‘Agile Flag 24-3’ exercise, the company announced in a statement.

The exercise involved a fully autonomous Cessna 208B Grand Caravan that flew over 3,900 miles between military bases and public airports in California and Nevada, transporting components to restore operational readiness of various Air Force assets, the statement reads. The aircraft, equipped with technology from Xwing’s autonomy division, which Joby acquired in June 2024, performed autonomous taxi, takeoff, and landing at multiple locations without requiring ground infrastructure, the company says.

Joby also demonstrated remote supervision of the aircraft using portable equipment, including a laptop and satellite communications terminal, during the exercise, according to the statement.