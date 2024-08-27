Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous logistics aircraft tested during U.S. Air Force exercise

News

August 27, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Joby

SANTA CRUZ, California. Joby Aviation demonstrated autonomous airborne logistics operations using a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan during the U.S. Air Force’s ‘Agile Flag 24-3’ exercise, the company announced in a statement.

The exercise involved a fully autonomous Cessna 208B Grand Caravan that flew over 3,900 miles between military bases and public airports in California and Nevada, transporting components to restore operational readiness of various Air Force assets, the statement reads. The aircraft, equipped with technology from Xwing’s autonomy division, which Joby acquired in June 2024, performed autonomous taxi, takeoff, and landing at multiple locations without requiring ground infrastructure, the company says.

Joby also demonstrated remote supervision of the aircraft using portable equipment, including a laptop and satellite communications terminal, during the exercise, according to the statement.

Featured Companies

Joby Aviation

Categories
Unmanned - Test
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Navigation
Unmanned - Payloads
Avionics
Image via Dassault Aviation
News
Rafale fighters to be delivered to Serbia by Dassault Aviation

August 30, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via AeroVironment
News
Switchblade loitering munitions to be provided to U.S. Army by AeroVironment

August 29, 2024

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Product
Holt Integrated Circuits intros rad-hard HI-1592 dual transceiver

August 30, 2024

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Story
Ultra’s Chief Growth Officer Chris Bishop to keynote CJADC2 Virtual Summit Sept. 12

August 28, 2024

More A.I.