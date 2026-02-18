Autonomous uncrewed ground vehicle trials completed in Australia by BAE Systems

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via BAE Systems

CANBERRA, Australia. BAE Systems Australia completed trials of its Autonomous Tactical Light Armour System (ATLAS) uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) as part of development work on a modular autonomous land capability intended to support main battle tank and combat reconnaissance vehicle operations, the company announced in a statement.

The tested vehicle was the ATLAS Collaborative Combat Variant (CCV), first shown at the Land Forces event in September 2024, the statement reads. Trial activity covered multiple autonomy modes including remote driving, waypoint-based navigation, and “sense and avoid” autonomy, the company says, adding that the CCV is a prototype demonstrator.

BAE Systems says the ATLAS CCV can be configured with different payloads, including an assault setup that mounts a medium-caliber turret it calls VANTAGE for use on uncrewed platforms, the statement reads. The company says the turret integrates a passive multi-spectral Automatic Target Detection, Tracking and Classification System (ATTCS) intended to support automated target detection and tracking and to enable one operator to manage more than one platform, according to the statement.