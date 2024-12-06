Autonomy-focused command and control system to be developed by Shield AI, Palantir

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Shield AI WASHINGTON, D.C. Shield AI and Palantir Technologies will expand their partnership to enhance command and control capabilities for autonomous uncrewed systems in environments without GPS or communications, the companies announced in a statement.

The collaboration will integrate Shield AI’s Hivemind software development kit with Palantir’s software solutions, such as geospatial intelligence and operational decision-making tools. The effort aims to address critical defense challenges by enabling large-scale autonomy and real-time mission execution, the statement reads.

The announcement follows the companies’ joint demonstration at the Association of the U.S. Army’s Annual Meeting, where Shield AI’s Hivemind software was demonstrated in conjunction with Palantir’s Gaia system. The unified platform leverages Hivemind’s capabilities on autonomous systems such as the V-BAT, F-16, MQM-178 Firejet, and Nova quadcopter, allowing for precise targeting and mission coordination, the companies say.

Additionally, Shield AI will adopt Palantir’s Warp Speed manufacturing operating system, which is designed to accelerate delivery of defense technologies, according to the statement.