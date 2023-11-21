Military Embedded Systems

Drone completes short takeoff and landing on UK aircraft carrier

News

November 21, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy GA-ASI

SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) demonstrated the short takeoff and landing (STOL) abilities of its Mojave Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS) on the HMS Prince of Wales, a Royal Navy aircraft carrier, the company announced in a statement.

This demonstration, a first for the Mojave UAS, was conducted off the East Coast of the U.S. on November 15. The Mojave was operated from a control station aboard the Prince of Wales, and the test included a series of takeoffs, flight circuits, approaches, and a landing on the carrier, the statement reads.

GA-ASI's Mojave shares several components with the Gray Eagle model, but it distinguishes itself with a STOL wing set, which is also planned for the larger MQ-9B series, the company says.

Featured Companies

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

14200 Kirkham Way
Poway, CA 92064
Website
[email protected]
(858) 312-2810
Categories
Unmanned - Test
Unmanned - Payloads
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms