Drone completes short takeoff and landing on UK aircraft carrier

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy GA-ASI SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) demonstrated the short takeoff and landing (STOL) abilities of its Mojave Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS) on the HMS Prince of Wales, a Royal Navy aircraft carrier, the company announced in a statement.

This demonstration, a first for the Mojave UAS, was conducted off the East Coast of the U.S. on November 15. The Mojave was operated from a control station aboard the Prince of Wales, and the test included a series of takeoffs, flight circuits, approaches, and a landing on the carrier, the statement reads.

GA-ASI's Mojave shares several components with the Gray Eagle model, but it distinguishes itself with a STOL wing set, which is also planned for the larger MQ-9B series, the company says.