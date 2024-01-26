Military Embedded Systems

Gray Eagle 25M drone makes first flight

News

January 26, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy General Atomics

SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) completed the inaugural flight of its Gray Eagle 25M (GE-25M) uncrewed aircraft system at the El Mirage, Calif. flight facility, the company announced in a statement.

This event, which occurred Dec. 5, is a major step in the U.S. Army’s ongoing efforts to upgrade its fleet with GE-25Ms capable of multi-domain operations for both active duty and National Guard units, the company says.

The maiden flight of the GE-25M was primarily focused on testing critical flight operations and testing an upgraded flight computer with higher processing capacity and data storage, along with an expanded RAM, the statement reads. Additionally, the company says the aircraft's new HFE 2.0 engine and power generation systems were tested, and the aircraft has a new engine, gearbox, and generator that are designed to reduce major maintenance actions and minimize the need for overhauls.

