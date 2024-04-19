Modular UAS built for DoD Replicator initiative to be showcased at Xponential 2024

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via RapidFlight MANASSAS, Virginia. RapidFlight will showcase a modular uncrewed aerial system (UAS) built for the U.S. Department of Defense's Replicator initiative at Xponential 2024, the company announced in a statement.

The Replicator initiative is an effort by the DoD to "field thousands of autonomous systems across multiple warfighting domains," according to a DoD statement. RapidFlight is designing its own platform for the initiative, conducting a demonstration at Technology Readiness Experimentation 2023 (TREX23-2) in Camp Atterbury, Indiana, last year. During this exercise, RapidFlight attempted to show that the platform could produce drones with high-payload capacities that can be assembled and deployed quickly, the company says.

RapidFlight will further demonstrate the platform at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2024, showcasing their manufacturing processes and techniques, which include digital and additive manufacturing that allow for the quick production and delivery of large quantities of UAS -- meeting various mission requirements such as intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), electronic warfare (EW), and more within as little as six weeks, the statement reads.