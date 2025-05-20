Autonomous mine countermeasures system to be delivered to Singapore by Thales

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Thales

SINGAPORE. Thales will supply the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) with an autonomous mine countermeasures system designed to detect, classify, and localize naval mines in real time, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, awarded through Singapore Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering), includes delivery of the Pathmaster system, which comprises a Towed Synthetic Aperture Sonar (TSAS), the MiMap sonar data analysis tool, and the M-Cube mission management system, the statement reads.

These components will be integrated into an uncrewed surface vehicle developed by ST Engineering and supported locally by the Thales Singapore Defence Hub, established in 2023 to provide maintenance and operational support services. The system will also include AI-enabled tools for mine database management and target recognition to reduce operator workload, the company says.

This marks the first deployment of the Pathmaster system in Asia. The platform is already in service with the French and British navies under the Maritime Mine Countermeasures (MMCM) program, the statement adds.