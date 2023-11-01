Military Embedded Systems

Naval drone in development participates in NATO exercise

News

November 01, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Naval drone in development participates in NATO exercise
Image courtesy Schiebel

VIENNA, Austria. Schiebel participated in the REPMUS and Dynamic Messenger 2023 NATO exercises in Portugal, showcasing the maritime capabilities of its CAMCOPTER S-100, the company announced in a statement.

The uncrewed aerial system (UAS) is designed for Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), Rapid Environmental Assessment (REA), Mine Counter Measures (MCM), and the deployment of Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) and profiling floats, the company says.

Throughout the exercise, the CAMCOPTER S-100 reconfigured for various operations. In ASW, the UAS deployed NATO-standard G-size sonobuoys. In the MCM domain, the S-100 attempted to detect mine targets using the Thales' MCM Mission Management System and RIEGL’s VQ-840-G LiDAR.

Unmanned-Unmanned Teaming (U-UT) was also demonstrated, with the S-100 relaying data from an underwater vehicle in a satellite-denied environment, the company adds.

Featured Companies

Schiebel

Margaretenstrasse 112
Vienna, AT 1050
Website
