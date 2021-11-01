SECO USA’s Deck Control Device Successfully Completes On-Ground MQ-25 Remote Control Demonstration

Press Release

ROCKVILLE, MD – October 26, 2021 – SECO USA, Inc., a leading provider of rugged embedded electronic devices and software for mission-critical applications, proudly announces the successful demonstration of a new deck control device (DCD) to be used for controlling the MQ-25TM Stingray unmanned aerial refueler on U.S. Navy aircraft carriers.

The MQ-25, designed and developed by Boeing, will be the Navy’s first operational, carrier-based unmanned aircraft. The operator-worn, remote-control DCD was successfully tested earlier this month during a multi-day demonstration featuring Navy and Boeing personnel simulating carrier-based operations at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah, Ill. The demonstration preceded carrier-based sea trials to take place in the coming months.

Unlike most unmanned vehicle controllers, the DCD includes a number of features and functions specific to aircraft carrier-based vehicles. It consists of multiple assemblies, including a heads-up handheld control grip, an arm-mounted display unit, a waist-worn battery-operated processor unit, and a military-grade radio. SECO USA designed the circuitry, operating system software, packaging, and integrated critical subassemblies. In the process, SECO USA pushed the envelope through an agile process of iterative design to optimize human factors and ergonomics while meeting strict technical requirements such as safety critical redundancy and operation in a harsh electromagnetic environment.

The DCD has a simple, user friendly interface designed to enhance aircraft handling operations by highly trained aircraft carrier personnel, as well as a mobile remote control resulting in a device that is capable of withstanding the complex nature of an aircraft carrier deck. To complete the deck handling system, SECO USA also ruggedized a matching set of air vehicle mounted radios to meet MQ-25 flightworthiness specifications. “Based on Boeing’s challenging concept and requirements for the DCD, we are excited to deliver a pioneering remote vehicle control solution,” said Tien Chuang, Chief Operating Officer of SECO USA. “With the DCD design, SECO USA has demonstrated the value of bringing our cross-industry expertise, working in close collaboration with our Boeing and U.S. Navy partners. This affirms our history of delivering rugged product, including handheld, battery-operated devices, to the most demanding of applications.”

“Our goal is to ensure we are seamlessly integrating all components of the MQ-25 onto the carrier deck”, Rhiannon Sherrard, director of Training Aircraft and Autonomous Systems for Boeing Global Services. “Seeing the deck control device hardware and software work in concert with the aircraft and the personnel who control it is a major step forward, and we’re looking forward to continued demonstrations.”

SECO USA, Inc. is a US‐based wholly‐owned subsidiary of SECO S.p.A of Arezzo Italy, also known as SECO Group, an Italian company. SECO USA operates as an independent business entity from SECO S.p.A, incorporated in the State of Delaware and operates with an independent Board of Directors. SECO USA designs and manufactures rugged embedded electronic circuitry and devices for mission critical military, medical, and industrial applications, and also offers a complete suite of cloud management software and infrastructure for IoT and embedded artificial intelligence.

MQ-25 and Stingray are trademarks of the Department of the Navy. NAVAIR Public Release 2021-765, Distribution Statement A - Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited.

