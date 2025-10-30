Military Embedded Systems

Uncrewed surface vehicle collaboration announced by Lockheed Martin, Saildrone

News

October 30, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Uncrewed surface vehicle collaboration announced by Lockheed Martin, Saildrone
Image via Lockheed Martin

BETHESDA, Maryland. Lockheed Martin announced a $50 million investment in Saildrone to accelerate development of unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) equipped with military payloads and command-and-control systems, the company announced in a statement.

The partnership aims to integrate Lockheed Martin’s defense technologies—including the Joint Air-to-Ground Missile (JAGM) Quad Launcher—onto Saildrone’s Surveyor platform, with live-fire demonstrations planned for 2026, the statement reads. The collaboration will employ an open-architecture approach to enable modular payload integration and secure communications for future missions.

According to the companies, the work is intended to support U.S. Navy objectives for uncrewed surface operations in areas such as fleet defense, undersea surveillance, and reconnaissance. Larger Saildrone variants under development may also accommodate Lockheed Martin’s Mk70 Vertical Launch System (VLS) and towed sensor arrays for anti-submarine warfare, the company says.

Saildrone will continue to handle shipbuilding responsibilities, while Lockheed Martin will act as lead mission integrator. The effort is expected to expand production at Austal USA and other U.S. shipyards as new platforms and payload integrations advance toward operational use.

Featured Companies

Lockheed Martin

6801 Rockledge Drive
Bethesda, MD 20817
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Test
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Sensors
Comms - Communications
Avionics
Image via Boeing
News
MH-139A helicopters to be built for U.S. Air Force by Boeing

January 30, 2026

More Avionics
Unmanned
Stock image
News
Missile production expansion agreements signed by Raytheon, DoD

February 04, 2026

More Unmanned
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Spectra
News
Cybersecurity certification level 2 announced by Spectra Defense Technologies

January 20, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
Image via BAE Systems
News
Amphibious combat vehicles to be provided to U.S. Marine Corps by BAE Systems

February 04, 2026

More Comms